Dramatic Footage Shows SUV Tipping Over And Crushing Firefighter

Video footage captured the moment a New York City firefighter was rescued by fellow members of his department and bystander after an SUV rolled over onto him.

Members of the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) were responding to the scene of an accident in Midtown on Sunday where a BMW SUV rolled over a sedan, Fox News reported. Firefighter Ryan Warnock was trying to free a passenger from the vehicle when it suddenly rolled forward and tipped over.

A fellow FDNY firefighter immediately tried to push the SUV off, along with the help of a police officer before bystanders jumped in to assist. (RELATED: Off-Duty Firefighter In Crocs Saves 3-Year-Old Using A Garden Hose)

Early today a FDNY fire fighter had an SUV roll over on him and land on him #FDNY #NYC #NEWS pic.twitter.com/MUSKhsnBAr — Viral News NY (@ViralNewsNYC) July 18, 2022

Acting Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said the driver of one of the vehicles accidentally hit the gas, triggering the incident, according to Fox News.

“As members from Rescue 1 tried to brace and stabilize the car on top and remove the occupants inside, the driver of one of the vehicles hit the gas and caused a car to fall and pin firefighter Ryan Warnock below,” Kavanagh said, Fox News reported.

Warnock was taken to Bellevue Hospital in serious but stable condition, Kavanagh added, according to the outlet.

Eyewitness Ben Arias said everyone just immediately jumped in to help.

“Basically, all we could do is everyone that was standing around, we went, we pushed the BMW up the best that we could, and thank God the firefighter came out in one piece,” Arias said, according to Fox News. “And even with a broken leg, he was able to pull the driver out of the car.”