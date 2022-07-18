Maxim’s ‘Sexiest Woman Alive’ Paige Spiranac Celebrates In Revealing Style

Golfer-turned-influencer Paige Spiranac celebrated being named Maxim’s “Sexiest Woman Alive” Saturday while wearing basically nothing in South Beach.

Spiranac, 29, wore a short-cut bralette, matching black panties, and a diamond-encrusted sheer skirt as she walked the red carpet, as seen in the images she shared on Twitter. “Had so much fun at the [Maxim Magazine] hot 100 party last night! Still in shock to see my face on the cover!” Spiranac tweeted.

Maxim named Spiranac the “Sexiest Woman Alive” in its June 2022 Hot 100 issue. Spiranac told her followers that she was “truly in disbelief” over the title, and that “to me being sexy is about confidence and feeling comfortable in your own skin.” (RELATED: Maxim’s ‘Sexiest Woman Alive’ Was Stuck On A Delayed Plane Beside A Man Who Would Not Stop Gunning Farts)

Spiranac’s success wasn’t limited over the weekend, as she also correctly predicted that Australian golfer Cameron Smith would win the British Open. She shared her thoughts on Instagram: “Who do you have winning? I have my money on Cam Smith and it looks like he had a great start. Hopefully this ages well come Sunday lol,” Spiranac wrote.

She was bang on the money, as Smith shot 64 to win the Open. “Congrats to Cam Smith for a historic win. And congrats to myself for picking him to win,” Spiranac wrote on Twitter early Sunday afternoon.