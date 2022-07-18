‘Leave Now’: PETA Blasts Fauci, Says He Shouldn’t Wait To Retire

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) slammed Dr. Anthony Fauci in a statement Monday, telling him to retire immediately rather than wait longer into President Joe Biden’s term.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and a top medical advisor to Biden, plans to retire by the end of Biden’s first term in office, he said in an interview with Politico released Monday. PETA responded by urging Fauci not to wait until Biden’s term ends.

Fauci is funding an absurd experiment on monkeys! Take action here ⬇️ https://t.co/j5F30U2g1D — PETA (@peta) July 7, 2022

“We’re in a pattern now. If somebody says, ‘You’ll leave when we don’t have Covid anymore,’ then I will be 105. I think we’re going to be living with this,” Fauci, 81, said of the current state of the pandemic. He told Politico he’ll retire by the end of Biden’s term, due in part to the fact that COVID-19 is becoming endemic and he can’t stay until the virus is eradicated.

That wasn’t good enough for PETA.

“PETA welcomes Anthony Fauci’s retirement announcement, but we have a suggestion: Leave now,” senior vice president Kathy Guillermo said in a statement. “Under his direction, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has harmed millions of animals, including tens of thousands of monkeys in failed AIDS experiments that have not produced a marketable vaccine.”

“Fauci needs to make way immediately for a forward-thinking leader who will admit that experiments on animals have been an utter failure and implement modern, human-relevant research methods.”

The statement also referenced abusive experiments carried out on beagles by Fauci’s NIAID, a story first reported on by the Daily Caller. (RELATED: Fauci-Led Agency Funded Abusive Animal Experiments Promising To Kill Dozens Of Beagles)

PETA has previously criticized Fauci and National Institutes of Health director Dr. Francis Collins for their agencies’ mistreatment of animals.