GoFundMe For Suspected Minneapolis Gunman’s Family Raises Over $20,000

A GoFundMe fundraiser for the family of Andrew Tekle Sundberg, who allegedly fired shots into the apartment of a Minneapolis family and was subsequently shot by police, has raised over $20,000 on GoFundMe as of Monday evening.

Police fatally shot Sundberg following an approximately six-hour standoff in a Minneapolis apartment complex July 14, according to KARE 11. He had allegedly fire bullets into the apartment of a single mother of two while she was cooking dinner July 13, the outlet reported.

The GoFundMe for shooter Andrew Tekle Sundberg now has over $15K – out raising his victim, a single mother who hid with her two sons in her bedroom as he shot bullets through the walls of her apartment. Two Minneapolis police snipers shot Sundberg after a multi-hour standoff. pic.twitter.com/VrGDE5YPc0 — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) July 17, 2022

The GoFundMe fundraiser page described Sundberg as “a brother, uncle, son, friend, talented artist, hilarious, energetic human.” The donations given to the GoFundMe are promised to go toward covering funeral expenses, food, and other aid to Sundberg’s family, according to the description.

In the past, GoFundMe has banned fundraising campaigns for people accused of being involved in violent crimes that the platform found to be in violation of its policies. The site banned some fundraisers seeking to help fund Kyle Rittenhouse’s legal defense prior to his acquittal and took down a fundraiser for Jose Alba, a New York bodega worker who allegedly stabbed and killed a man in self-defense, according to Newsweek.

GoFundMe’s terms of service say that it does not allow fundraisers for the “legal defense of alleged crimes associated with hate, violence, harassment, bullying, discrimination, terrorism, or intolerance of any kind.” The terms of service also say the platform keeps the prerogative to prohibit “any other activity that GoFundMe may deem, in its sole discretion, to … be unacceptable or objectionable.” (RELATED: ‘Shut Up’: BLM Protesters Shout Down Mother Of Two Whose Home Was Shot Up By Her Neighbor)

Some social media users criticized the fundraiser for Sundberg’s family, questioning why it was allowed on the platform, according to Newsweek.

Well said statement by this donor. pic.twitter.com/eBQRzcNRKS — SCMovementConservative (@kmadams88) July 17, 2022

“The fundraiser, ‘T.S. Family Funds,’ states donations will go toward funeral, food, and family expenses,” GoFundMe told the New York Post. “Fundraisers for these types of expenses are allowed under GoFundMe’s terms of service.”

GoFundMe did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment by the time of publication.