Timeline And Location For Next ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Revealed

Show creator Taylor Sheridan is reportedly heading directly to the set of “1923” when filming wraps on the fifth season of “Yellowstone.”

Preproduction for the “1923” prequel series has reportedly commenced in Butte, Montana, according to NBC Montana. Crews from the Paramount Network are renting the Civic Center until at least January 2023, and filming will take place in Butte’s historic Uptown neighborhood, Taste of Country reported.

Roughly 160 jobs were created in the preproduction phase of the show, NBC reported. More than 500 new jobs are expected when production officially kicks off in August, the outlet continued. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Shows Renewed For 2022, The Canceled, And An Epic Throwback Rebrand)

Are The Emmys Serious? There Is No Reason Yellowstone Should Have Been Snubbed From 2022 Nominees | ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ What the actual effing what? ⁦@dhookstead⁩ wtffff https://t.co/ASGENsHCak — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) July 12, 2022

The next installment of the hit series stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. The show was renamed “1923” after originally being titled “1932” in order to encompass a full storyline of surviving historic drought, lawlessness, prohibition, criminal epidemics, and Montana’s great depression.

The stars haven’t arrived in Butte just yet, but many of the sets they’ll work on are being constructed inside of the Civic Center, Taste of Country continued. “We’re gonna have a spotlight on our community that we haven’t had and you can’t even pay for that kind of advertisement,” the Civic Center’s Chief executive J.P. Gallagher told KXLF.

Season five of “Yellowstone” is expected to premiere Nov. 13 on Paramount, while “1923” is anticipated in December on Paramount+, Taste of Country continued. The fifth season of the original show will reportedly be split into two parts, with each part containing seven episodes.