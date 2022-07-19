Ocasio-Cortez, Omar Roasted For ‘Pretending To Be Handcuffed’ After SCOTUS Arrests

Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota were roasted on social media Tuesday for appearing to fake being handcuffed by police after they were arrested for blocking traffic outside the Supreme Court.

Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, as well as Reps. Cori Bush of Missouri and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and other members of far-left group known as “the squad” were arrested at a pro-abortion protest Tuesday afternoon. At least 17 members of Congress were arrested.

Video showed Ocasio-Cortez and Omar being led away from the group by police. One video showed Ocasio-Cortez placing her hands behind her back as if she were being handcuffed, only to raise her right hand in a fist seconds later.

“She’s pretending to be handcuffed, does a power fist, and goes back to pretending to be handcuffed,” writer Noam Blum tweeted.

“Is … is she pretending to be handcuffed?” Washington Examiner columnist T. Becket Adams asked.

“Her pretending to be handcuffed is just spectacular,” National Review’s Charles Cooke said.

Omar posted a video of her arrest to Twitter. In the video, her hands are crossed behind her back as if she is in handcuffs. (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez Says She Was Going To Physically Assault Comedian Who Commented On Her Body)

“Today I was arrested while participating in a civil disobedience action with my fellow Members of Congress outside the Supreme Court,” she said.

“I got arrested once with invisible handcuffs too,” Greg Price joked in response. “I stand with you, girl.”

“Ilhan Omar is placed in invisible handcuffs that still allow for full range of motion,” Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh said.

Bush posted a picture on Twitter with five fellow members of Congress after the arrests.

“The Supreme Court will not stop us. Even though they arrested us, we won’t stop our organizing, agitating, and legislating for justice,” Bush said.