Former New York Mayor Bill De Blasio Gives Up On Congressional Ambitions

Former Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday that he decided to drop out of the race to represent New York congressional district 10.

The former mayor, who told the Atlantic that he’s “somewhat of an expert” at being unpopular, made the decision just five days after finishing second-to-last in a City & State poll featuring nine other Democrats running in the district. (RELATED: 3 People Shot At ‘Celebrity Pool Party’ In Swanky Long Island Hotel Mansion)

The poll showed de Blasio only held 5% of the electorate, 12 points behind current frontrunner Carlina Rivera, who holds 17%, according to the outlet.

“It’s clear the people of [New York’s 10th district] are looking for another option and I respect that,” he tweeted. “Time for me to leave electoral politics and focus on other ways to serve.”

It’s clear the people of #NY10 are looking for another option and I respect that. Time for me to leave electoral politics and focus on other ways to serve. I am really grateful for all the people I met, the stories I heard and the many good souls who helped out. Thank you all! pic.twitter.com/gpt6V6WLUf — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) July 19, 2022

The seat de Blasio is giving up on is currently held by Democratic New York Rep. Jerry Nadler, who decided if New York’s proposed redistricted map were approved, he would run for congressional district 12, NBC reported.

This is not the first time de Blasio dropped out of an election on account of performing poorly in the polls. The former mayor had dropped out of the New York gubernatorial race after polling showed him tailing current Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul by 34%.