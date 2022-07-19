Beto O’Rourke’s Campaign Gets Huge Cash Infusion From George Soros

Left-wing billionaire George Soros has donated $1 million to Beto O’Rourke’s Texas gubernatorial campaign, according to the Democratic candidate’s campaign finance report released Tuesday.

Soros gave the money to O’Rourke’s campaign on June 23, a filing with the Texas Ethics Commission shows. O’Rourke, who is challenging Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott this upcoming November, raked in a state record $27.6 million in fundraising between late February and June.

“Texas is the biggest puzzle piece the Democrats are missing to creating a permanent majority,” Matt Mackowiak, a Texas-based Republican strategist, told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “It’s a sign that Soros’ viewpoint and his platform aligns with Beto. For him to make that kind of investment to a candidate is pretty significant.”

Soros, the founder and chair of the Open Society Foundations, a major grant making network that backs left-leaning initiatives, gave the funds through his investment firm Soros Fund Management. (RELATED: ‘Trying To Silence Conservative Voices’: Hispanic Orgs Fight Back Against Soros Funded Latino Media Company)

Soros’ donation to the Texas candidate comes on the heels of the billionaire contributing hundreds of thousands to a Texas political action committee (PAC) called Justice and Public Safety that has backed left-wing prosecutors for office.

“Soros’ donation is going to be a problem for Beto,” Mackowiak also said. “He’s inserted himself into this race in a way that I think is politically unhelpful for Beto.”

A representative for Soros did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

