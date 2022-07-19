Authorities Charge NBA Star Miles Bridges With Felony Domestic Violence And Child Abuse

Los Angeles authorities charged NBA star Miles Bridges with felony domestic violence and child abuse Tuesday after he allegedly attacked the mother of his children, Mychelle Johnson, right in front of their kids in June.

The 24-year old athlete turned himself in to police the day after the alleged incident took place in June and was released after posting bond, according to TMZ. The investigation into the matter has resulted in him facing “one felony count of injuring a child’s parent and two felony counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death,” according to press release issued by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

He faces several years behind bars if convicted, according to TMZ.

Johnson came forward to describe her injuries from the alleged attack, claiming she was diagnosed with a “brain concussion, closed fracture of nasal bone, contusion of rib, multiple bruises, strain of neck muscle,” TMZ reported.

“Domestic violence creates physical, mental and emotional trauma that has a lasting impact on survivors,” L.A. District Attorney George Gascon said, according to the press release. (RELATED: REPORT: Ricky Martin Could Face 50 Years In Prison For Incest)

Gascon went on to address the severity of the charges and fragility of the situation. “Children who witness family violence are especially vulnerable and the impact on them is immeasurable,” he said.

He then pledged his commitment to providing continued aid to Bridges’ wife and children, saying, “Mr. Bridges will be held accountable for his actions and our Bureau of Victim Services will support the survivors through this difficult process.”

Bridges is set to be arraigned in a Los Angeles County court Wednesday.