Paige Spiranac Celebrates In A Bralette After Making The Maxim Hot 100 List

Paige Spiranac wore a black silk bralette and matching underwear with some fashionable embellishments in an Instagram post Tuesday.

Spiranac wore the incredible number to Maxim’s Hot 100 party held Saturday at Hyde Beach in Florida and opted to personally share it with her 3.5 million Instagram followers. Her underwear was on clear display but was accented with a completely see-through skirt that had a series of blue and white crystal rhinestones affixed to it in a scattered formation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee)

The stunning skirt added another dimension to her outfit and gave a touch of femininity to the otherwise dark black attire. The bralette was exceptionally low-cut at the bottom and through the inner central portions, giving the outfit the illusion of an angular seam. The two pieces of tiny black fabric were held together with a very thin connecting piece, and the straps followed the same stringed motif.

Spiranac wore the outfit with some string-tied fabric wrapped around her torso showing peekaboo skin above the thick elastic band that held the skirt in place. She was all smiles as she teased the camera with a couple of different poses. (RELATED: Paige Spiranac Shares Viral Video About The Different Ways To Eat A Hot Dog)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee)

“In partnership with @maximmag and @swaggolfco, I am excited and honored to announce the extremely limited edition Hot 100 Box celebrating my Hot 100 title” Spiranac wrote in her caption.

“A very limited edition Flaming Queen Fairway cover, a towel with one of the shots from my magazine spread, and an autographed copy of the cover of the Maxim Hot 100 issue can be yours but you have to act fast! Link in bio🔥🔥🔥,” she added.

The social media starlet and former professional golfer was recently crowned as Maxim’s “Sexiest Woman Alive.”