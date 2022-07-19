The Least You Can Say About Paris Hilton’s Mesh Bodysuit Is It Breathes

Paris Hilton posted photographs of herself wearing a stunning, full-body mesh bodysuit to her Instagram account Tuesday.

The outfit is a wildly stylish number that is almost entirely see-through. Those who looked closely enough surely noticed that she didn’t appear to be wearing a bra underneath her funky black outfit. Hilton did happen to be wearing nude-colored panties that were visible in spite of her efforts to appear to be completely nude.

Hilton’s fit physique was noticeable through the body-hugging material. Patterned holes were visible within the mesh’s design, making this a very breathable outfit. Hilton covered her skin from head to toe, including full arm-length mesh sleeves that connected into mini-gloves that attached at the finger. Despite being covered from head to toe in black fabric, her outfit didn’t provide much actual skin coverage at all. (RELATED: Paige Spiranac Celebrates In A Bralette After Making The Maxim Hot 100 List)

The outfit was accentuated with a thick strip of leather across Hilton’s mid-section that acted as a faux-belt. She accented her outfit with jet-black, oversized sunglasses and black stiletto booties. Hilton wore her hair up in a flowy ponytail that cascaded over her shoulders in luscious waves.

The now-married socialite and reality TV star stunned in the outfit. She rocked the look during her cameo appearance on the set of the filming of Demi Lovato’s new music video for the single “Substance,” which was released June 15, according to Billboard.