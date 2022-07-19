WWE Superstar Natalya Neidhart Stretches The Concept Of A ‘Bikini’ In Steamy Poolside Pic

Natalya and Jenni Neidhart posed for a poolside selfie in their ittie-bittie bikinis and have nearly broken the internet.

The daughters of WWE legend Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart wore very skimpy bikinis and were hanging out of the fabric from every angle as they leaned into the camera. The concept of a bikini seemed lost on these ladies, who wore little more than string for this social media moment Monday.

THE NEIDHARTS! (How pretty is my sister Jenni?! She never believes me when I tell her!) pic.twitter.com/bkHzRfHLhv — Nattie (@NatbyNature) July 18, 2022

The summer of 2022 has produced its very own fashion trends, and cut-out bikinis and dresses have definitely made their mark on the season. However, the Neidhart sisters seem to have taken things a bit further than most with their outfit choices. There was far more skin visible than there was tucked into the fabric, and that’s due to the fact that there really wasn’t much fabric to work with at all.

The matching bikinis consisted of thin, colorful straps that criss-crossed over their cleavage and thin, lacy embellishments that covered the bits that needed to be concealed to keep the photograph active on social media. The ladies didn’t credit the designer in the post. (RELATED: Danica Patrick Rocks Sun’s Out Buns Out Trend At The Beach)

Natalya followed in her father’s footsteps and has seen great success in the WWE, while Jenni opted to go in a different direction altogether. She reportedly decided to pursue OnlyFans, and judging by the reaction her barely-there string bikini generated with this post, it’s fair to assume she’s doing well for herself on the adult-oriented website.