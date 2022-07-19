‘You See It All The Time’: McEnany Decries Double Standard After Colbert Staffers Skate

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany decried unequal treatment during a Monday Fox News appearance after the Justice Department declined to prosecute nine staffers of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

“There’s one standard for Democrats, there’s another for Republicans,” McEnany said. “You see it all the time in the press with coverage of President Trump. For instance, any act of violence I was asked about over and over even if it had no tie to our party.” (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Mocks Colbert, Calls Him A ‘Partisan Scold’ For The Democratic Party)

“Look at the left, they can go out and say nothing about the Kavanaugh assassination, yes, the press secretary did, and the president didn’t,” McEnany continued.

WATCH:

Staffers of the CBS late-night talk show were arrested on June 16 by Capitol Police and charged with unlawful entry after being seen in the Longworth House Office Building after it was closed to the public. Colbert took to his show June 20 to criticize those who compared the incident to the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia announced the decision to drop the charges Monday, Fox News reported.

“There’s always one standard for the left and another for the right, Sean,” McEnany said. “That’s just common sense and we know that at this point.”

Fox News and the Justice Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

