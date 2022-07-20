Blistering Temperatures In Britain Cause Solar Panels To Stop Working

Solar panels in Britain stopped working Tuesday as temperatures in the country topped 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

The solar panels generated only 2.8 gigawatts of energy, compared to the 3.3 gigawatts typically expected at this time of year, The Telegraph reported.

“We never see peak output in mid summer,” University of Sheffield professor Alastair Buckley said. “We saw cell temperatures of 70 degrees yesterday on our test system. Normally it would be between 40 degrees and 50 degrees.”

“The weather was too hot for solar panels on Tuesday as soaring temperatures reduced their efficiency.” What part of ‘green’ is not a total fail?https://t.co/ad7nMvJ5np — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) July 19, 2022

British Met Office CEO Penny Endersby issued a “Red Extreme” heat warning Friday as temperatures in the country rose to extreme temperatures. (RELATED: Wind Power Fails Texas Electrical Grid When It Needs It The Most)

“Here in the U.K., we’re used to treating a hot spell as a chance to go and play in the sun,” Endersby said in a video. “This is not that sort of weather. Our lifestyles and our infrastructure are not adapted to what is coming.”

The Royal Air Force halted all its flights Monday after one of the force’s largest runways melted, as temperatures reached 104 degrees Fahrenheit.

Major cities in Texas have also been experiencing record-breaking heat this summer, as San Antonio and Austin report a record number of 100-degree days in June.