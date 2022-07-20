ANALYSIS: The Pro-Abortion Movement’s Nasty Track Record With Assault Victims

Multiple reports show that the nation’s largest abortion provider, Planned Parenthood, has remained silent about abuse when victims of rape go to their clinics for abortions.

Following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June, Democrats assured America that to be pro-abortion was to be pro-woman. By restricting abortion, they argued, Republicans and conservatives were hurting women irrevocably.

But Planned Parenthood clinics have allegedly covered up crimes, returning victims to their abusers.

“For six years, Planned Parenthood did everything possible to try to defeat my [legal] claims and drown out my message that, when Planned Parenthood knows or suspects that a young girl is being sexually abused, it must meet its duties under the law and immediately report that abuse to the proper authorities,” Denise Fairbanks said, according to a 2018 Live Action report.

Fairbanks’ father began raping her when she was just 13 years old. At 16, Fairbanks was impregnated and went to a Planned Parenthood clinic for an abortion. The clinic did not report her abuse, sending her home to her father, who abused for another year and a half. (RELATED: After Parents Protest, School Board Backs Off Proposal To Open Up Planned Parenthood Clinic)

Fairbanks sued Planned Parenthood. In her lawsuit, Fairbanks alleges that the organization’s conduct was, “reprehensible because it was done in accordance with Planned Parenthood’s ‘don’t ask/don’t tell’ policy and as part of a pattern of wrongful conduct.”

The Live Action report tells the story of one father who raped and impregnated his daughter three times, all three times taking her to a Planned Parenthood clinic for an abortion. None of these instances were reported to police.

FYI: “In one case, a girl was impregnated by her father at 14, 16, and 17, but the abortion giant @PPFA, which provided three abortions for the girl, never told authorities.” @KatrinaTrinko writes: https://t.co/k3tVC3Fi07 — The Daily Signal (@DailySignal) July 13, 2022



In 2008, Live Action released undercover footage of employees at the organization posing as 13-year-old girls impregnated by a 31-year-old man.

“The investigation found eight Planned Parenthood facilities in six different states were willing to cover up sexual abuse, including disregarding mandatory reporting laws of suspected statutory rape. Facilities also provided instructions on how to circumvent parental consent laws,” Live Action reported.

Former Planned Parenthood employees corroborated Live Action’s finding that the abortion provider covers up stories of sexual abuse. (RELATED: Rep. Boebert Pushes To Ban Abortion Clinics On Federal Lands)

“We were all required to be mandatory reporters, but, if we saw a case — questionable abuse or even for sure, I mean, this kid is being abused — we really were discouraged from calling it in, just because they didn’t want to have the trouble — the angry parent, the angry boyfriend, whatever it was,” Sue Thayer, a former Planned Parenthood manager, said. “So, more than once I was told, ‘No, that is not reportable. You don’t need to call it in.'”

Monica Cline, a former health educator who worked with Planned Parenthood, said workers at the clinics, “adopted George Bush’s ‘Don’t ask, don’t tell’ [policy]… If we don’t ask how old her partner is, we don’t have to tell. And so Planned Parenthood actually allows victims of human trafficking to continue to be victims of human trafficking.”

In response to the release of Live Action’s report, 56 lawmakers urged the Department of Health and Human Services to launch a further investigation into Planned Parenthood’s coverup of sexual abuse of minors. The lawmakers requested the investigation make available, “All records (including from regional offices) regarding any and all incidents of Planned Parenthood Title X recipients’ failure to report suspected sexual abuse of minors in their care.”

Despite all this, Planned Parenthood touts itself as an ally of sexual assault victims.

“Survivors of sexual assault deserve respect,” the organization tweeted in 2018.

Survivors of sexual assault deserve respect. Survivors also deserve access to the full range of health services and support — including emergency contraception, rape kits, STD testing, PEP, and abortion. pic.twitter.com/FY65M2G8ln — Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) April 18, 2018

An Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) report from 2015 showed that states clinics in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Minnesota and Ohio failed to report sexual abuse of underage girls.

In one case reported by ADF in Ohio, a man raped the 10-year-old daughter of his girlfriend, impregnating her twice. The girl went to Planned Parenthood clinics for abortions twice. In both cases, clinic workers failed to report the abuse.

Despite assurances that the abortion movement is centered on helping women, Planned Parenthood has a track record of ignoring sexual abuse and returning victims to their abusers. Multiple reports indicate that the abortion provider has not always been the robust champion of women’s rights it claims it is.