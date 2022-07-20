Former NFL Star Charles Johnson Dead At 50

Former NFL player Charles Johnson has passed away at the age of 50, CBS17 reported Tuesday morning.

The body of the Super Bowl-winning wide receiver and assistant Heritage High School athletic director was reportedly discovered in a Raleigh hotel room Sunday. The cause of death has not yet been released, according to CBS17. (RELATED: Former First Round NFL Pick Rashard Anderson Dead At 45)

Johnson was drafted in the first round in 1994 with the No. 17 overall pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he spent the next five seasons, CBS17 noted. Johnson played two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles before winning a Super Bowl with the Patriots in 2001, led by newcomer Tom Brady, according to TMZ. In 2002, Johnson finished his career playing for the Buffalo Bills.

The NFL player worked as a coach at Heritage High School with several other former NFL athletes, including former North Carolina State and Steelers player Dewayne Washington, who was the head football coach for the high school team, according to CBS17.

Kordell Stewart to Charles Johnson. So sad to hear that Johnson, who played 5 years with #Steelers has passed away at age 50 #RIP pic.twitter.com/D8u3m4lulj — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) July 20, 2022

The wide receiver played a total of nine years in the league. During his career Johnson caught 354 passes for 4,606 yards with 24 touchdowns, the outlet noted.