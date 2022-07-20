Hailey Bieber Manages To Look Sensational In An Avocado-Colored Corset Dress

Hailey Bieber posted five photographs and a video clip to her Instagram account Sunday while dressed in an avocado-colored corset dress and somehow managed to look exceptional in the unique color.

Most people would never be able to pull off the dress, but Bieber wore it so well that it wouldn’t be surprising to see the color take off as a trendy addition to the season’s fashions. The dress was corset styled at the top and ribbed all along the sides, giving it a vintage feel. There were metal clasps holding the straps to the fabric of the dress, and the demi-cup styled outfit started halfway down Bieber’s cleavage, showing off a whole lot of skin.

The front portion of the corset dress boasted ribbing that dipped into a “V” formation, with the pointed part of the “V” stopping at the top of Bieber’s abdomen. The ribbing continued in two portions that went vertically up-and-down both sides of the dress and carried through to the back of it, where more equally-sectioned ribbing was visible.

Very few people would be able to wear this skin-tight dress, but Bieber definitely nailed it.(RELATED: Hailey Bieber’s Plunging Sequins Dress Is A Must-See)

“Love an avocado moment 🥑,” Bieber, completely aware of the unique color of her dress, wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

Social media influencer Addison Rae was among the first to respond to Bieber’s gorgeous outfit. “HAILEY,” she wrote, before quickly posting a follow-up message that contained four heart-eyed emojis.