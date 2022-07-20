Heidi Klum’s Date Night Outfit Is Too Hot To Handle

Heidi Klum’s July 17 photo dump on her Instagram demonstrated that her relationship with her husband of two years, Tom Kaulitz, is very much alive and well, and her date night outfit was too hot to handle.

Klum rocked a very revealing hot pink number on her date night, seemingly defying the aging process every step of the way. The 49-year-old former Victoria’s Secret model confidently wore a long-sleeved, coral pink top, but this was far from being an ordinary outfit. The two-toned pink number happened to be missing the entire mid-portion. It featured corset-styled cups that covered roughly half her cleavage and tied in the front central portion, leaving the rest of her torso completely exposed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

Klum’s outfit came as a two piece and was paired with a micro-mini in the same feminine, summertime color as the sleeved bralette. Klum had a lot of fun with the outfit and stopped long enough to post a very fuzzy photograph of her lap while she sat in a vehicle.

In one of her photographs, she seemed to be walking in an old-looking hallway, and she appeared to be unsteady on her feet after her fun night out. (RELATED: The Least You Can Say About Paris Hilton’s Mesh Bodysuit Is It Breathes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

Klum also posted a selfie with her hubby, who looked at the camera with one hand placed on her legs.

Midway through the photo dump, Klum could be seen bending forward with her legs slightly spread apart, showcasing her cranberry red stilettos with rhinestone accents.

It’s unclear where the couple went to celebrate a night off together. “Date Night 😈❤️,” Klum wrote in her caption.