Khloe Kardashian Sets Summer Fashion Goals In Her Hot Pink Bikini And Sarong

Khloe Kardashian posted some sizzling hot summer photos to her Instagram page Wednesday, and she set the bar high with her hot pink fashion.

The summer season is all about bright colors and playful energy, and Kardashian effortlessly represented the summer vibes with her stunning beachwear. The reality TV star sported her very own brand and used her social media photographs to wow, inspire and — in true Kardashian form — to promote. Her Good American bikini stood out against the bright blue water she swam in, and her 264 million Instagram followers responded by sending mad love her way in the comments section.

Kardashian’s bikini top was barely there and seemingly offered minimal support to the star’s voluptuous curves. The hot pink top was perfectly matched with a gorgeous sarong that accented her outfit. In this particular photo dump, Kardashian’s bikini bottoms remained a mystery.

The star opted to wade into the water with the sarong tied loosely around her waist, and fans weren’t complaining. It flowed freely around her and added a layer of femininity to the picture-perfect look. The excess fabric gave the entire outfit a very light, airy feeling. (RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Turned Her Bikini Into A Fashion Piece)

Kardashian added a bit of personal flair to her look by wearing an oversized straw hat and went on to use that as a prop to enhance her photos. She strategically tipped her hat with her finger, as she posed for the camera. Her bold, black sunglasses added to her fashion statement and perfected her look.

Her caption was a simple plug for Good American — but her images sold the products.