Kourtney Kardashian Turned Her Bikini Into A Fashion Piece

Kourtney Kardashian posted bikini photos to her Instagram account Tuesday and turned her simple jade-green bikini into a cutting-edge fashion piece.

Kardashian definitely knows how to impress, and her casual poolside day quickly became a display of ultra glamorous, timeless fashion. The standout element was Kardashian’s personal twist to her summer snap: the reality TV star tied a delicately patterned, light green head scarf around her head and secured it beneath her chin in a simple twist.

She popped on a pair of black sunglasses, giving off classic, Audrey Hepburn vibes.

The close-up photograph reveals Kardashian’s flawless, presumably makeup-free skin. Fans get a glimpse of the bikini top and a hint of the string holding the bottoms together in the head-turning picture.

Kardashian raised one arm above her head and tagged Good American in the image, letting fans know her swimwear was courtesy of her sister Khloe’s clothing brand. (RELATED: Dua Lipa’s Latest Photo Dump Is A Fashion Dream)

Other images in the photo dump included a shot of Kardashian leaning into the camera from a standing position, putting her toned body on full display for her 191 million Instagram followers.

She also included an image of bride-and-groom mugs filled with what appeared to be her signature green smoothie, some shots of a massive swimming pool, and a glimpse into some personal time with her new husband, Travis Barker.