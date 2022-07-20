Lisa Rinna Strikes A Daring Pose In Designer Underwear

Lisa Rinna stripped down to her bra and underwear in a hot new ad campaign for Alexander Wang, and she wowed fans with her daring pose.

Wang’s classic-cut bra and underwear set have also been modeled by Julia Fox in recent weeks, and 59-year-old Rinna gave the younger girls a run for their money by tossing her leg into the air in a way that most women half her age would find challenging. Stunning and confident in her ability to kick this campaign into high gear, Rinna effortlessly kicked her left leg high into the air while propping herself up on her elbow.

The very yoga-like pose wasn’t a very serene one, as fans quickly noticed Rinna’s right arm had an intravenous drip running through it. The bag dripped unidentified, mysteriously yellow-colored liquid that flowed into the star’s arm as she sat surrounded by half an orange that was waiting to be squeezed — potentially the source of the IV.

A folded book was the only other visible prop, as Rinna posed for the camera with her cleavage on full display and one leg firmly raised into the air. (RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Turned Her Bikini Into A Fashion Piece)

The bra showcased an abundance of cleavage, in spite of being modestly cut and appearing to resemble an elastic-based sports bra. Rinna’s boy-cut underwear was paired with oversized, saggy white socks that gave the outfit a comfortable, cozy vibe.

“[Lisa Rinna] with the drip. whenever, wherever. shop bodywear online and in-store now at alexanderwang,” Rinna wrote in her caption.