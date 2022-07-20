‘It Wasn’t My Choice’: NBA Star Andrew Wiggins Says He Wishes He Never Got Covid Vaccine

Andrew Wiggins of the Golden State Warriors recently expressed displeasure over feeling pressured to receive the COVID-19 vaccine that was mandated by the NBA in order to play in the 2021-2022 season.

“I still wish I didn’t get it,” the basketball star said during an interview with Mark Carman of Fansided that was released Monday.

“I don’t like putting all that stuff in my body,” the recent NBA champ continued.

Andrew Wiggins added: "But for my body, I just don't like putting all that stuff in my body, so I didn't like that and I didn't like that it wasn't my choice. I didn't like that it was either get this or don't play."

Prior to the season getting underway, California‘s COVID requirements put NBA players in a position in which they had to choose to get the jab or sit the season. Wiggins chose to get vaccinated, but had been reluctant to do so. (RELATED: Authorities Charge NBA Star Miles Bridges With Felony Domestic Violence And Child Abuse)

Wiggins arguably had the greatest season of his career with the Golden State Warriors. During the regular season, Wiggins averaged 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, according to ESPN. He played a major part for Warriors during the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics and ultimately won the first championship of his career.

