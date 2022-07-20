‘The More Pain’: Buttigieg Says High Gas Prices Will Incentivize People To Go Green

Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg suggested Tuesday that Americans will be incentivized to buy electric vehicles if they keep feeling the pain at the pump.

Buttigieg said high gas prices are actually a much-needed push as he testified before the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee on the Biden administration’s transition toward “clean energy production.”

“The more pain we are all experiencing from the high price of gas, the more benefit there is for those who can access electric vehicles,” Buttigieg said, when asked how Americans can offset financial difficulties faced at the pump.

“So you’re saying the more pain we have, the more benefit we’re gonna get?” Republican Florida Rep. Carlos Gimenez asked, according to Fox News. “I think that’s what I heard you say.”

“Of course – no, no, that’s what you heard me say. I know you want me to say it so bad but honestly, sir, what we’re saying is we could have no pain at all by making EVs cheaper for everyone,” Buttigieg reportedly said.

“It would take four times as much electricity to charge the average household’s cars as the average household uses on air conditioning,” Republican Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie later told Buttigieg. (RELATED: ‘Ludicrous’: Buttigieg Watches As Manchin Throws Cold Water On Biden’s EV Dreams)

Buttigieg’s comment sparked pushback, with Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz claiming that the point is cruel.

The cruelty is the point. https://t.co/lgARQv36Wd — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 19, 2022

Buttigieg previously suggested Americans should try to save money on gas by purchasing an electric vehicle.

The average price of an electric vehicle was $56,437 in November 2021, according to Kelley Blue Book. The average price jumped 6.2% from the same month in the previous year.