‘Trying To F*ck Up Ordinary People’: Russell Brand Goes On Rant Against The ‘Great Reset’

Russell Brand criticized the “great reset,” as mass protests rip through Sri Lanka and farmers protest in Germany and the Netherlands.

Brand, in a video posted Tuesday to YouTube, discussed how he believes that we “should be respectful to the earth … and responsible energy,” but only for the benefit of “ordinary people” rather than “centralized power.”

Brand then noted the farmer activists and Sri Lankan protesters have been pushed to the wayside and have been “screwed over” under the guise of “safety, convenience” and “helping the planet.” (RELATED: Glenn Greenwald Gives Shoutout To Russell Brand For Highlighting His Reporting On Hillary Clinton’s Lawyer, Media Bias)

Quoting an article from the Daily Caller News Foundation that said “a ban on chemical fertilizers implemented April 2021 in an effort to promote organic farming proved the final straw after a string of missteps,” Brand said the push to promote “organic farming” hurts ordinary farmers.

“Even here they say in an effort to promote organic farming. Now even if you’re like me, you’re sympathetic to the idea of organic farming, and even think that organic farming would be a step in the right direction, you have to recognize that organic farming is not the desired end point.”

“The displacement of the people is the desired end point. The disempowerment of the farmers, the bankruptcy of the farmers is the desired end point. That’s what- oh no, we were just trying to create more organic farms. Look what’s happened. We fucked up the livelihood of all these ordinary people. That’s not- it’s not a mistake, they’re trying to fuck up ordinary people.”

Sri Lanka’s prime minister and president recently stepped down after mass protests over the state of Sri Lanka’s economy, specifically food and fuel shortages and extreme inflation.

Researcher at the CO2 Coalition, Vijay Jayaraj, told the Daily Caller News Foundation that Sri Lankan authorities “have been accused of running the country for their own benefit.”

Sri Lanka banned chemical fertilizers in an attempt to encourage environmentally-friendly organic farming practices, which once led to half of the agricultural production output. The country’s lack of self-sufficiency coupled with global food shortages from the pandemic caused Sri Lanka to expend its foreign exchange reserves, thus leading them to bankruptcy.

Farmers in Europe have staged an uprising against climate policies that they say will cripple the agriculture industry.