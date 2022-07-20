‘Slacktivist’: Tucker And Vince Coglianese Roast AOC For Pretending To Be Handcuffed

Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Daily Caller Editorial Director Vince Coglianese mocked Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York on Fox News Tuesday evening after her arrest at the Supreme Court.

Ocasio-Cortez, Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and 15 other Democratic members of the House of Representatives were arrested Tuesday while protesting the Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Both Ocasio-Cortez and Omar acted as if they had been handcuffed, drawing criticism from social media.

“This case today is exactly what she is,” Coglianese said, referring to Ocasio-Cortez. “The phrase is a slacktivist. Just like a lazy person who doesn’t actually do anything to improve anybody else’s life but their own.” (RELATED: ‘Walking Double Standard’: AOC Roasted For Complaining About Getting Catcalled)

WATCH:

“Can you believe they arrested her without handcuffs?” Carlson asked Coglianese. “That is how powerful white supremacy is in Washington, D.C.”

Video taken of the incident shows the congresswoman from New York acting as if she is handcuffed, but raising a fist in the air seconds later.

“Her demand to be mistreated was so great, she created invisible handcuffs for herself and then a moment later, she raises her fist in solidarity with the crowd as if she is a brave civil rights activist, and then the hand goes back behind her back again into the handcuffs like a David Blaine trick,” Coglianese said as the video played. “Incredible. I felt bad for Ilhan Omar because at least Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez got a Capitol Police officer to play along and walk along with her.”

Ocasio-Cortez did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

