Will Britney Ever Stop Sharing Risqué Photos On Instagram? Her Latest From London Are Ridiculous

Pop superstar Britney Spears woke up in London in her Cabo thong and shared the photos to social media Thursday.

Spears posted 11 photographs and one video of herself in what appears to be a London hotel room. Some pictures feature the green “Cabo” thong, as Spears called it, and some do not. The first series shows Spears lounging around on the bed with the caption “ALRIGHT ALRIGHT ALRIGHT.”

Things got a little more risqué in a series where Spears clutched her bare breasts as she posed for the camera. One Instagram user responded to the post saying, “Britney I love you girl, but you’ve sexualized all your life, you don’t have to keep doing it now.” The comment received almost a thousand likes within an hour, as well as at least 40 replies at the time of writing. (RELATED: ‘Once You Go Persian, There’s No Other Version’: Iran Reportedly Takes Victory Lap Over Britney’s Big Wedding)

“Not sure … tea or coffee ???? I held my phone up with a book and a remote control to shoot this …. ” Spears captioned her final revealing series of images.

Finally, Spears posted a supercut of herself looking into the camera while laying around topless on the white duvet. She captioned her final post from the series “When’s Halloween ????”

In all of the images and the video, Spears accessorized the look with one large and one dainty necklace.