‘Not If The Woman Holds It’: Chip Roy Responds To Nadler’s Claims About Domestic Violence And Guns

Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy responded to Democratic New York Rep. Jerry Nadler’s claim Wednesday that the presence of a gun in a house would increase the likelihood of women being killed in domestic violence situations.

“The presence of a gun in domestic violence situations increases the risk of homicide by women by 500%,” Nadler, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said in a hearing Wednesday. “So, pass this amendment, and you’ll see an increase in domestic — in homicides of women by 500%.”

“I would note that the chairman just said that the existence of a firearm — I think you might have said in the household, I’m not sure — increases the likelihood of violence by 500% or something of that nature,” Roy responded.

“And I’d say, well, not if the woman holds it.”

Roy also said that Nadler’s position would result in banning all guns.

“If you’re saying firearms generally, then the next step for the chairman is to limit all firearms — which, let’s get to the heart of it, we know that that is where our colleagues wish to go,” Roy said. (RELATED: ‘That’s The Point’: Rep. Nadler Admits Bill Will Confiscate Guns In ‘Common Use’)

Two were debating H.R. 1808, also known as the “Assault Weapons Ban Act of 2021.”

“This bill makes it a crime to knowingly import, sell, manufacture, transfer, or possess a semiautomatic assault weapon (SAW) or large capacity ammunition feeding device (LCAFD),” the bill’s summary reads.

The committee approved the ban Wednesday, with every Republican on the committee voting against the legislation. The bill will advance to the House floor for a vote.

The bill was first introduced by Democratic Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline in March 2021.