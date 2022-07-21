EXCLUSIVE: Dem Rep Signals Support For Ban On All Semi-Automatic Guns During Event With Constituents

Democratic Iowa Rep. Cindy Axne signaled her support for banning all semi-automatic guns at a tele-town hall with her constituents in July, according to audio obtained by the Daily Caller.

“But the issue isn’t the fact that our schools aren’t safe, the issue is the fact that it’s guns and the problem is we should not have semi-automatic weapons in anything other than warfare,” Axne said during the tele-town hall on July 6.

“So here is the deal, they need to go away, and I will continue to push for that and to continue to push for the bills that we tried to get into our Protecting Our Kids Act which was the one we had out of our House side that didn’t make it through in the Senate,” Axne added.

Democrats in Congress have been pushing for a list of gun control bills. The legislation is being led by Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee. Democrats are considering eight proposals including bills to stop gun trafficking; prohibit the import, sale, manufacture, transfer or possession of high-capacity magazines; raise the purchase age for certain rifles from 18 to 21 and promote safer storage of guns, according to Axios. (RELATED: We Asked The NRCC’s Top Dem Targets If They Would Endorse Biden In 2024. None Said ‘Yes’)

LISTEN:

Democrats are calling the package of eight bills the “Protecting Our Kids Act.” (RELATED: Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne Traded Stocks For Companies Her Committee Conducts Oversight Of)

Democratic Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy has been leading the negotiations for Democrats. The other Senate lawmakers working on a framework are Sens. Richard Blumenthal, Joe Manchin, Kyrsten Sinema, Martin Heinrich, Susan Collins, Pat Toomey, Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell picked Republican Texas Sen. John Cornyn to lead the bipartisan effort on gun violence, someone President Joe Biden has called “a rational Republican.”

The Daily Caller contacted Axne’s office about her comments to which they did not immediately respond.