CNN Boss Begs Lawmakers To Do Media Hits On His Network: REPORT

CNN boss Chris Licht reportedly met Tuesday with under a dozen lawmakers on both sides of the aisle on Capitol Hill to enhance their relationships with the network.

The lawmakers included Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Republican Senate Whip John Thune, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Democratic Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy, according to Axios. Licht reportedly invited the lawmakers to make appearances on the network to give their insights on current political events.

Licht additionally urged the lawmakers to comply with CNN’s commitment to remaining respectful, Axios reported.

He also asked for the lawmakers’ feedback on the network’s coverage, according to the report. Some reportedly recommended dedicating more coverage to Ukraine and gun legislation in relation to recent mass shootings.

Licht wants to ensure the network has “fair and respectful dialogue, analysis and debate,” a CNN spokesperson told the Daily Caller.

“He believes our audiences deserve to hear from elected officials on both sides of the aisle and will continue to engage a variety of voices,” the spokesperson added. (RELATED: ‘Advocates For The Truth’: CNN’s New Boss Says Network Needs To Regain ‘Trust’)

Lawmakers told the CNN boss that cable news appearances are risky due to today’s polarizing political climate, Axios reported. Licht is reportedly striving for a bipartisan, neutral approach to the network’s coverage and ensuring that the network is not dominated by partisan voices. Staffers could be at risk of being ousted if they cannot adjust to the new approach, according to an Axios report from June.