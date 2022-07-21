Massive Brawl Breaks Out In Magic Kingdom

Disney was not the happiest place on earth for two families who brawled Wednesday, video posted to social media shows.

The massive fight took place at the Magic Kingdom inside Fantasyland, near Cinderella’s Castle and Peter Pan’s Flight, according to Fox 35.

The video shows several people throwing punches, while others tried to pull the two families apart. Screams from family members and kids can be heard.

“I do not know what prompted this altercation,” an eyewitness told Fox 35. “We came upon it, and it appeared as though it took about two minutes for two security personnel to arrive. Deputies arrived probably about five minutes after that.” (RELATED: ANDERSON: Disney Overdosed On Wokeness. You’d Think They’d Know Better By Now)

One man was hospitalized for a facial laceration and others involved sustained small cuts and bruises, according to the Daily Mail.

The incident reportedly began after a woman left the line at Mickey’s PhilharMagic theater to get her phone from an electric scooter. When she returned to the line, another family refused to let her back to the front and pushed her when she tried to shuffle past, the Daily Mail reported. The girl’s family, who were waiting for her, confronted the other family, according to the outlet.

“We don’t appreciate you guys pushing my younger sister,” one relative reportedly said before the two families began exchanging insults. The verbal fight quickly escalated into a brawl.

It is unclear whether any charges have been filed.