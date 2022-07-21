Editor Daily Rundown: New Low Joe

NEW LOW JOE… QUINNIPIAC: BIDEN AT 31 PERCENT APPROVAL…

One and a half years since President Joe Biden took office, Americans give President Biden a negative 31 – 60 percent job approval rating, the lowest score of his presidency, according to a Quinnipiac (KWIN-uh-pea- ack) University national poll of adults released today.

Republicans (94 – 2 percent) and independents (67 – 23 percent) disapprove, while Democrats approve (71 – 18 percent).

Registered voters give President Biden a negative 33 – 59 percent job approval rating, his lowest approval rating among registered voters in a Quinnipiac University national poll.

Americans were asked about President Biden’s handling of…

the response to the coronavirus: 50 percent approve, while 43 percent disapprove;

the response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: 40 percent approve, while 52 percent disapprove;

foreign policy: 36 percent approve, while 55 percent disapprove;

gun violence: 32 percent approve, while 61 percent disapprove;

the economy: 28 percent approve, while 66 percent disapprove.

BIDEN DROPS TO 19 PERCENT APPROVAL AMONG HISPANICS… BYRON YORK: The numbers keep getting worse: New Quinnipiac poll puts Biden job approval rating among all adults at 31%. See numbers below. (Is Biden approval really just 19% among Hispanic Americans? It appears so.)

BIDEN SAYS AERESOLIZED OIL GAVE HIM CANCER… WAIT, WHAT?… STEVEN NELSON: Joe Biden says he ‘has’ cancer thanks to oil industry — but WH points to skin cancer years ago (VIDEO)

President Biden said Wednesday that he has cancer, forcing the White House press office to quickly clarify that he was referring to skin cancer treatment that he had before taking office last year.

The remark initially appeared to be a stunningly casual health announcement during a speech about global warming in which the president described emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Claymont, Del.

“That’s why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said.

White House spokesman Andrew Bates referred The Post to a tweet from Washington Post columnist Glenn Kessler, who noted that Biden had “non-melanoma skin cancers” removed before he took office.

HE’S TOLD COMPLETELY DIFFERENT VERSIONS OF THIS STORY BEFORE… TOWNHALL: We’ve heard this story before… BIDEN IN APRIL: “I have asthma and 80% of the people who, in fact, we grew up with have asthma.” BIDEN TODAY: “That’s why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer.” (VIDEO)

ANOTHER TIME… @BOOGERCOUCH: he also said it during the 2020 debate (VIDEO)

‘A REAL BURDEN’ … NYC MAYOR SAYS ILLEGALS ARE OVERWHELMING HIS CITY… ARTHUR SCHWARTZ: New York City Mayor Eric Adams: Influx of illegal aliens is “a real burden” on NYC resources. (VIDEO)

A YEAR AGO, ADAMS CALLED NYC A ‘DESTINATION FOR DIVERSITY’ & SAID PEOPLE COULD ‘SEEK REFUGE’ THERE… DREW HOLDEN: Quite the difference a year makes, @NYCMayor. (SCREENGRABS)

FLASHBACK… DAYS AGO… BOWSER WANTS TO STOP ILLEGALS FROM COMING TO DC… KAREN TOWNSEND: D.C. mayor fears illegal migrants are being “tricked” into bus trips to city from Texas, Arizona

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser was a guest on Sunday’s Face the Nation on CBS. During her interview, host Margaret Brennan asked the mayor about the buses of illegal migrants that are arriving in the city from Texas and Arizona. The mayor gave an odd response.

Margaret Brennan asked Mayor Bowser how significant the influx of migrants into D.C. from the two red states was. (Notice that Brennan described them as migrants, not illegal migrants.) Bowser admits it is a significant issue for the city and then she lodged a random and unfounded statement. She said she fears that the illegal migrants are being “tricked” into boarding buses for nationwide trips. Why she went there is not clear but there has been no indication that any illegal migrant is being bused to Washington, D.C. against their will.

Bowser called on the federal government to work across state lines to prevent people being tricked into getting on buses because many of them do not have Washington, D.C. as their final destination.

TOP DEM: YES, WE WANT TO TAKE THE MOST POPULAR GUNS AWAY… ‘That’s The Point’: Rep. Nadler Admits Bill Will Confiscate Guns In ‘Common Use’ (VIDEO)

Democratic New York Rep. Jerry Nadler admitted a Democrat-led bill intends to confiscate guns in “common use” during a Wednesday House Judiciary Committee hearing.

Republican North Carolina Rep. Dan Bishop asked House Democrats if they dispute the fact that the proposed legislation H.R. 1808, titled “Assault Weapons Ban of 2021,” bans firearms in “common use” throughout the country.

“Would anyone on the other side dispute that this bill would ban weapons that are in common use in the United States today?” Bishop asked.

“That’s the point of the bill,” Nadler replied.

‘I CANNOT BELIEVE THERE WAS AN ARMED CITIZEN THERE’ … ‘I Felt The Presence Of God’: Shooting Survivors Praise Armed Citizen Who Stopped Mall Shooting (VIDEO)

Survivors of the Greenwood Park Mall shooting in Indiana praised Elisjsha Dicken on Tuesday for fatally shooting the alleged gunman who killed three people.

Dicken, 22, shot the suspected gunman, 20-year-old Jonathan Douglas Sapirman, who killed three people and injured two others after opening fire with a Sig Sauer Model 400 M 556-caliber rifle in the late afternoon Sunday, the Greenwood Police Department said. Dicken reportedly fired at the suspected gunman with his 9-millimeter handgun within 15 seconds of the shooting.

“I find him to be an absolute hero,” one witness of the shooting told WTHR 13 on Tuesday.

“He was a Godsend, I swear I felt the presence of God in Eli that day,” an anonymous woman said. “We would not be alive if it weren’t for Eli. I cannot believe there was an armed citizen there.”

WHAT ARE THE FEDS DOING WITH HUNTER BIDEN? … CNN: Federal investigation of Hunter Biden reaches critical juncture, sources say

Current and former Justice Department officials say there is an unwritten rule that prosecutors avoid bringing politically sensitive cases within 60 days of an election. […]

His father is not being investigated as part of the probe of his son’s business activities, according to sources who have been briefed. […]

The Justice Department investigation initially focused on Hunter Biden’s financial and business activities in foreign countries dating to when Joe Biden was vice president. But investigators have examined a swath of broader conduct, including whether Hunter Biden and associates violated money laundering, campaign finance, tax and foreign lobbying laws, as well as whether Hunter Biden broke federal firearm and other regulations, multiple sources said.

As the investigation has entered its final stages, prosecutors have narrowed their focus to tax and gun-related charges, the people say.

Hunter Biden has publicly discussed his own substance abuse struggles, and some Justice officials questioned whether his open discussions of his past drug use could potentially weaken their case should they bring one.

Some officials have noted that Biden could argue he wasn’t aware of wrongdoing because he was on drugs, one source said. CNN has previously reported that some officials were concerned it could be a defense, but more recently, Justice officials have coalesced around the view that Biden’s own public accounts of his recovery show he was fully responsible for actions now under scrutiny, according to the person familiar with the discussions.

FOX SAYS ‘FOREIGN LOBBYING VIOLATIONS’ ARE ON THE TABLE… FOX: Hunter Biden probe reaches ‘critical stage,’ as officials weigh possible charges: source

The source told Fox News on Wednesday that Weiss and Justice Department officials were looking into whether to charge Hunter Biden with various tax violations and, more seriously, possible foreign lobbying violations. The source said Hunter Biden could face possible false statements charges.

But the source said no final decision has been made on whether to charge Hunter Biden, and stressed that the investigation is ongoing.

CIA: CHINA IS NEARING TAIWAN TAKEOVER… WASHINGTON TIMES: CIA chief: China set for takeover of Taiwan in next few years

Chinese President Xi Jinping is determined to take control of Taiwan but is studying the lessons of Russian military shortfalls in Ukraine before taking action, CIA Director William Burns said Wednesday.

Mr. Burns said he would not underestimate Mr. Xi’s determination to assert Chinese control over Taiwan, and military action could come in the next few years. […]

“I think the risks of [an invasion] become higher, it seems to us, the further into this decade you get,” Mr. Burns said in comments Wednesday afternoon to the Aspen Security Forum.

“The Chinese leadership is trying to study the lessons of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and what it tells them,” he said.

BIDEN SAYS THE PENTAGON DOESN’T WANT PELOSI IN TAIWAN… KEN THOMAS, WSJ: I asked President Biden if it would be a good idea for Speaker Pelosi to travel to Taiwan this summer. “I think that the military thinks it’s not a good idea right now. But I don’t know what the status of it is.”

ESPN HONORS ATHLETE WHO RENOUNCED US CITIZENSHIP TO COMPETE FOR CHINA IN OLYMPICS… EXAMINER: US-born athlete who represented China in Olympics awarded Best Breakthrough Athlete ESPY

ESPN gave a U.S.-born athlete who competed for China in the Olympics the Best Breakthrough Athlete ESPY award on Wednesday.

Eileen Gu, who was born in San Francisco to a Chinese mother, represented China in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing rather than her native United States. The young athlete won two gold medals for China in freestyle skating, according to ESPN. […]

She finished by thanking her mother and grandmother before a brief message in Mandarin. […]

Given that the International Olympic Committee holds that athletes must hold passports for the countries they represent and China doesn’t allow dual citizenship, Gu would have had to renounce her U.S. citizenship, as noted in an ESPN profile. She has refused to comment on whether or not she renounced her U.S. citizenship. She has also refused to comment on the Chinese government’s human rights record, even when asked directly.

In February 2019, she traveled to China to appear next to Chinese President Xi Jinping when he gave a speech urging Chinese athletes to win medals in order to contribute to “the nation’s great rejuvenation,” according to the Economist. Gu and her sponsors have never acknowledged this encounter. In October, she starred in a Chinese film that opened in Xinjiang province, near where the Chinese government is accused of detaining 1 million Uyghur Muslims in concentration camps.

QUITE A NIGHT FOR CHINESE STATE MEDIA… JOHN HASSON: First, Chinese state media applauds ESPN for celebrating their propaganda. One hour later, state media threatens to “restrain” and “punish” Nancy Pelosi if she visits Taiwan (SCREENGRABS)

WAPO COLUMNIST MOCKS VETERANS FOR WANTING A PROFICIENT MILITARY… ANDREW STILES: Wannabe Soldier Max Boot Insults Army Veterans

“Just imagine how all these right-wingers would have reacted with horror if they had been around when Harry Truman desegregated the military,” [Max] Boot wrote on Twitter, the social networking platform. “Now that was woke!”

Boot’s ridiculous and racially charged comment came in response to a New York Post op-ed written by Jason Church, a retired U.S. Army captain. Church argued that our military should focus more on preparing for armed conflict with bad actors around the world and less on embracing the “diversity, equity, and inclusion” ethos of government bureaucrats.

“The Navy is producing instructional videos on gender pronouns while its poorly maintained ships crash at sea,” wrote Church, citing a Washington Free Beacon report. He also suggested—quite reasonably—that lowering the military’s physical fitness standards in the name of “inclusivity” was not a good thing. Other changes designed to make the military more “woke,” Church argued, have “weakened training, lowered morale,” and “diminish[ed] the fighting spirit, cohesiveness, and reputation of America’s Armed Forces.”

Boot, who never served in the military but has written several books about war, had responded with the cerebral heft of a Salon commenter, and Church let him know it. “With respect to @MaxBoot, this is beneath you and the Post,” he wrote. “We are right to be worried about politicizing the military and @VeteransOnDuty will voice these concerns. Smugly dismissing this as bigotry is cheap and wrong.”

ITALIAN PM OFFICIALLY RESIGNS… DRAGHI RACES OUT OF OFFICE… AP: Italy’s Draghi resigns, spelling trouble for nation, Europe

ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Mario Draghi resigned Thursday after his ruling coalition fell apart, dealing a destabilizing blow to the country and Europe at a time of severe economic uncertainty brought on by the coronavirus pandemic and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Draghi tendered his resignation to President Sergio Mattarella during a morning meeting at the Quirinale Palace. Mattarella, who rejected a similar resignation offer from the premier last week, “took note” of the new one and asked Draghi’s government to remain on in a caretaker capacity, the president’s office said. While the president could see if a new parliamentary majority was possible, his office indicated that he would dissolve the Legislature and call early elections.

IS PENNSYLVANIA DEMOCRAT JOHN FETTERMAN OK? … COMFORTABLY SMUG: “He struggles with hearing sometimes, he said, and may “miss a word” or “slur two together,” but he said it doesn’t happen often and that he’s working with a speech therapist.” Uh that doesn’t sound ok (LINK)

MORE… PITTSBURGH POST-GAZETTE: John Fetterman, in first interview since stroke, talks recovery and return to U.S. Senate campaign trail

In his first media interview since suffering a stroke days before the May primary election, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democrats’ torchbearer for one of the country’s most important U.S. Senate races, told the Post-Gazette on Wednesday that he’s “feeling really good,” said he has “nothing to hide” on the status of his health and described the lingering effects of his stroke as minor and infrequent.

Mr. Fetterman, 52, said he has “no physical limits,” walks 4 to 5 miles every day in 90-degree heat, understands words properly and hasn’t lost any of his memory. He struggles with hearing sometimes, he said, and may “miss a word” or “slur two together,” but he said it doesn’t happen often and that he’s working with a speech therapist.

SOROS BETS ON … BETO? … HILL: Soros donates $1 million to O’Rourke’s campaign for Texas governor

American businessman George Soros has donated $1 million to Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke’s (D) campaign.

The Texas Ethics Commission confirmed Soros’s donation to O’Rourke’s Beto for Texas political action committee in its filing report published on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for O’Rourke’s campaign confirmed Soros’s donation to the gubernatorial candidate to The Hill.

The 91-year-old billionaire made the campaign donation a day before the Supreme Court’s decision last month to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that established abortion as a constitutional right.

THE LEFT SCARES THEATER INTO CANCELLING CHAPPELLE SHOW… NY POST: Dave Chappelle show canceled by ‘woke’ theater, changes venue at last minute

Dave Chappelle’s Minnesota comedy show will go on Wednesday night — just at a different venue.

Just hours ahead of the controversial, 48-year-old funnyman’s set, the First Avenue concert venue in Minneapolis announced that the show would be moved to Varsity Theater — also in the city — where Chappelle is also scheduled to perform on Thursday and Friday.

“The Dave Chappelle show tonight at First Avenue has been cancelled and is moving to the Varsity Theater,” the statement posted to social media read.

“To staff, artists and our community, we hear you and we are sorry. We know we must hold ourselves to the highest standards, and we know we let you down. We are not just a black box with people in it, and we understand that First Ave is not just a room, but meaningful beyond our walls.”

DEM NETWORKS TO AIR SEASON FINALE OF ‘JAN 6’ TONIGHT… BRIAN STELTER…

NBC, ABC and CBS will pre-empt regular prime time programming for the hearing. PBS will also carry it live. On CNN, Jake Tapper and Anderson Cooper will anchor special coverage beginning at 7pm ET. On MSNBC, Rachel Maddow, Joy Reid and Nicolle Wallace will do the same. At midnight, Don Lemon will take over on CNN and Stephanie Ruhle will take over on MSNBC.

As for Fox News, well, the network has not responded to repeated requests for comment about its coverage plans. Every time Fox News has shown the daytime hearings, its ratings have tanked, so all signs point to a repeat of the first prime time hearing: The flagship channel will stick with Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity; the much-lower-rated Fox Business will show the hearing; and Fox-affiliated broadcast stations will be offered the Fox Biz feed as an option. Generally speaking, Fox and Newsmax garner audience loyalty by griping about the hearings…