‘The Crazy Cackler In Charge’: Gutfeld Urges Biden To Recover From COVID To Avoid A Kamala Harris Presidency

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld pleaded Thursday for President Joe Biden’s speedy recovery to prevent Vice President Kamala Harris from taking office.

During a roundtable discussion on Fox’s “The Five,” Gutfeld urged the president to recover quickly from COVID-19 to prevent the “crazy cackler” from taking the Oval Office.

“Well, I think I speak for all Americans and perhaps the world, President Biden, please get well soon. I mean really, really, get well soon. ok. Don’t get sick, please, ’cause I don’t want the crazy cackler in charge,” Gutfeld said. “I think she was doing cartwheels to work.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced earlier Thursday that Biden tested positive for COVID-19 and was being treated with Paxlovid. The president is fully vaccinated and received two doses of the booster in September and March. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Tests Positive For COVID-19)

Gutfeld said this incident proves that it was time for the president to “pass the torch” to a younger candidate in 2024.

“Thank God his wife is a doctor,” Gutfeld joked. “I do want to dispel that rumor ’cause people are trying to figure out how he got it. When [Democratic California Gov.] Gavin Newsom was at the White House, he wasn’t sneezing on every doorknob. This is a reason why we got to go younger in 2024, because it is a serious thing even though he’s probably going to be fine.”

“I’m dead serious, he cannot get sick,” Gutfeld continued. “That cannot happen because America’s been through enough, we can’t go through a Kamala Harris moment right now.”

Biden’s doctor, Kevin O’Connor, said in a Thursday letter that the president is experiencing “mild symptoms” that include a runny nose, fatigue and an “occasional dry cough.” He is currently in isolation and complying with guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A group of July polls found that more voters hold an unfavorable view of Harris, earning a 53% average disapproval rating while only garnering 39% average approval, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Her net approval rating declined in the previous year in a Morning Consult-Politico poll, with 47% of respondents holding an unfavorable view of Harris and 45% holding a favorable stance in July 2021. The poll surveyed 1,997 registered voters between July 16-18, with a margin of error of +/- two percentage points.

The vice president’s approval rating has historically dropped lower than Biden’s. In November, Harris attained a 28% approval rating, while the president held a 38% favorable view among those surveyed. The USA Today/Suffolk poll surveyed 1,000 voters by landline or cell phone with a 3.1% margin of error.