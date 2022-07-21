Halsey Stuns In A Demi-Cup Floral Bikini

Halsey is doing more than just entertaining fans with her music these days — she’s also stunning them with the ittie-bittie floral bikini photographs she posted to her Instagram account Thursday.

The first floral print bikini was as bright as it was beautiful, a refreshing change from the solid-colored and evenly textured bikini styles that have taken the season by storm so far. Daring to be different, and doing so in style, Halsey’s feminine bikini boasted a color explosion of fun florals that perfectly suited the star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)

The first picture in the post featured a bikini top that was ruched in the center, giving the fabric an almost triangular form. Bursts of bright yellow, sunset red and crisp orange were highlighted with small flecks of green, making this tropical swimwear a bright and breezy fashion choice.

The bikini bottoms tied together with a string cut from the same fabric, following the same floral motif as the top. The strings sat higher on Halsey’s hips than most bikini bottoms would. She tied a matching floral headscarf atop her head like a bandana, adding a little fun to the outfit. (RELATED: Victoria’s Secret Model Nails This Summer’s Best Swimwear Styles)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)

The second bikini was a more lingerie-inspired, tantalizing piece with a demi-bra cut. The simple elegance of the bikini’s styling perfectly matched its toned-down, simplified floral pattern that was less ‘loud’ than the previous bikini. The second bikini was black and red with hints of deep blue.

“lightning fast post tour re-charge before the rocket that is @af94_ takes off! 🌵🐡🪲🐌,” Halsey wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.