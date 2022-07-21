Biden Hits Another Record Low Approval Rating

President Biden’s approval rating sunk to a new low, according to a Quinnipiac poll released Wednesday.

Biden’s approval rating hit 31%, the poll found. Among Republicans, 94% disapprove of Biden’s job as president, while 67% of independents disapprove. Only 18% of Democrats disapprove of Biden’s job as president.

Quinnipiac’s poll was conducted between July 14 and 18, and surveyed 1,523 adults. The survey had a margin of error of +/— 2.7 percentage points. (RELATED: POLL: Biden Approval Numbers Creep Even Lower)

Americans broadly disapprove of Biden’s handling of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, foreign policy in general, gun violence and the economy. Of those five issues, Americans disapprove of Biden’s handling of the economy the most, at a 66% disapproval rating. The coronavirus response is the only issue where less than half of Americans disapprove of Biden’s job, as 50% approve, while 43% disapprove.

The numbers keep getting worse: New Quinnipiac poll puts Biden job approval rating among all adults at 31%. See numbers below. (Is Biden approval really just 19% among Hispanic Americans? It appears so.) https://t.co/DyoAds68Tq pic.twitter.com/uBks2zl4Rg — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 21, 2022

Registered voters also approved of Biden’s presidency at a record low rate, at only 33%, while 59% disapproved.

The poll also dealt yet another blow to Biden’s approval among Hispanic voters. Hispanics were the least likely demographic to approve of Biden, according to the poll, as his approval rating in the demographic hit 19%. Hispanics had a more positive view of Donald Trump than Biden, with 38% holding a favorable view of the former president.

June’s Quinnipiac poll gave Biden a 33% approval rating, tying his low for three previous polls.