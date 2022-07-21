EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Barrasso Demands Answers From DOE About The Biden Admin’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve Releases To China

Republican Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso sent a letter Thursday to the Department of Energy (DOE) calling for answers over the recent releases of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) that ended up in foreign countries, including China.

The letter was addressed to DOE Sec. Jennifer Granholm. In it, Barrasso asks for answers to how China was able to purchase oil from the U.S. strategic reserve and demands answers to a number of questions about the purchase, according to a copy of the letter first obtained by the Daily Caller

President Joe Biden reportedly released millions of barrels of oil last month from the SPR that ended up going to foreign nations. In November, Biden ordered the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the SPR. He later released 30 million barrels on March 1, and 180 million barrels on March 31.

“Continued energy independence and energy security will not come from exporting key oil reserves to our adversaries. It will come from empowering American energy producers to produce more energy,” Barrasso wrote in the letter.

Here Are The Questions Barrasso Is Asking The DOE:

In the case of the purchase of SPR reserves by Unipec America, the trading arm of Sinopec, the China Petrochemical Corporation, which is wholly owned by the Chinese government:

Why was this purchase approved?

Who is in charge of approving SPR purchases and the solicitation of bids?

Please provide a comprehensive, step-by-step account of Unipec’s purchasing process through the Department, including but not limited to: a review of conflicts of interest; a review of Unipec’s association with the Chinese Communist Party; and all pursuant documents.

READ THE LETTER HERE:



(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

Barrasso called for answers to his questions by Aug. 3, 2022. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Josh Hawley Calls For Investigation Into Biden Admin’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve Releases To China)

The Daily Caller contacted the DOE about Barrasso’s letter to which they did not immediately respond.