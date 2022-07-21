Kevin Costner Earns Over $1 Million Per ‘Yellowstone’ Episode

“Yellowstone” lead Kevin Costner is earning a reported $1.3 million per episode for his portrayal of John Dutton on the biggest series on cable.

The A-list leads of Taylor Sheridan’s various shows are all earning at least $1 million per episode, Variety reported. The show’s season four finale in January was watched by 9.3 million people the day it aired, which is the largest cable viewership since 2017.

With “Yellowstone” season five being split into two parts across 14 episodes, Costner will make nearly $20 million. (RELATED: Timeline And Location For Next ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Revealed)

Similarly, Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford are making an estimated $1 million per episode of the upcoming spin-off series “1923,” according to Variety. Sylvester Stallone, the star of “Tulsa King,” will receive the same payday, the outlet reported.

Sheridan recently struck a deal with the Paramount network to create a slew of new television shows over the coming years, including at least one more “Yellowstone” spin-off focused on the real history of the 6666 (Four Sixes) ranch in Texas, TV Insider noted. “1883: The Bass Reeves Story” is also rumored for release in 2023, the outlet reported.

The first Sheridan-developed prequel “1883” was the most-watched series for the Paramount+ streaming service, Business Insider noted. Despite the soaring salaries and jaw-dropping viewership, Sheridan and his brain-children were nowhere to be found in the 2022 Emmy nominations.