Video Appears To Show Democrat Get Angry With Diner Owner For Displaying Opponent’s Campaign Poster

A video appears to show Democratic Florida Rep. Lois Frankel getting angry with the owner of a Florida diner who displayed a campaign poster for Frankel’s potential opponent, according to a report.

The video of the verbal altercation, captured June 17, has been authenticated by Richard Kline, the owner of the City Diner in West Palm Beach and in Frankel’s district, Human Events reported. It begins in the middle of the argument between Kline and Frankel, according to Human Events.

“I’m gonna make sure that every one of your [inaudible] know exactly what you’ve been doing here,” Kline told Frankel, apparently in reference to a campaign poster for Republican Primary candidate Deborah Adeimy hanging in the diner. Kline responds to Frankel by asking whether he is allowed to vote as he wishes, and, “If not, should I put it [the campaign poster] down?”

Kline told Human Events that Frankel has been a customer for many years, and that she may have been tipped off to the presence of the campaign poster by another customer, who asked about it earlier in the day. According to Kline, Frankel appeared shortly after that customer, and that she “didn’t come to eat. Because she comes with her elderly mother when she comes to eat. It’s a whole different mindset,” Human Events reported.

“She came in looking around with her dark sunglasses. She was looking for that picture,” Kline said, according to Human Events.

Frankel, who has been a member of the U.S. Congress since 2013, does not have a Democratic primary challenger. Adeimy will face off against four other candidates Aug. 23 for the Republican nomination.

Frankel’s colleague, Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, has been criticized for her own double standards after complaining about being catcalled by a comedian, and lamenting that the “institution” does not protect her. (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez, Omar Roasted For ‘Pretending To Be Handcuffed’ After SCOTUS Arrests)

The Daily Caller reached out to Frankel’s office for comment, but did not receive a response at the time of publication.