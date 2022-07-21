Man Found Guilty In Murder Of Ex-Police Captain David Dorn

Stephen Cannon was found guilty by a jury of first degree murder in the killing of former police captain David Dorn on Wednesday.

Dorn was shot and killed in June 2020 while defending a local pawn shop from rioters in St. Louis, Missouri.

“Today, a jury found Mr. Stephan Cannon guilty of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, and three counts of armed criminal action for the tragic death of former SLMPD Captain David Dorn,” the statement from the AG’s office read.

Astounding: The show of public support for fallen officer David Dorn, who was killed last week while protecting a small business from looters pic.twitter.com/OXHt4nkyMq — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 9, 2020

“We’ve been waiting a long time for this day, it’s been over two years. the prosecution worked extremely hard, they gave a really good fight,” David Dorn’s daughter, Lisa, said according to KMOV4. “It was just undoubtable that he was guilty. So we look forward to moving on and our dad resting in peace.”

Ann Dorn, the widow of David Dorn, spoke at the Republican National Convention later the same year Dorn was killed. (RELATED: Line To Pay Respect To Fallen Police Captain David Dorn Should Renew Faith In America)

“As I slept, looters were ransacking the shop. They shot and killed Dave in cold blood and live-streamed the execution and his last moments on this earth,” she said. “Dave’s grandson was watching the video on Facebook in real time, not realizing he was watching his own grandfather dying on the sidewalk.”

Cannon’s sentencing is set for Sept. 13.