Here’s A Rundown Of Every Upcoming Taylor Sheridan Show

The “Sheridan-verse” is growing, and 2022 might be its biggest year to date. The shared universe between the writer-director-actor and the Paramount Network is set to launch at least six new shows.

Firstly, Sheridan is bringing film star Sylvester Stallone to the small screen in “Tulsa King,” Screen Rant reported. Stallone will portray a violent east coast mobster who is exiled to Oklahoma after his release from prison, and forced to reestablish himself, according to the trailer shared by Paramount Plus.

“Tulsa King” was co-created with one of the Soprano’s lead writers, Terence Winter, Screen Rant reported. Alongside Stallone, viewers will find Garret Hedlund, Andrea Savage, and Domenick Lombardozzi to name but three of the superb cast noted on the show’s IMDB page. The first two episodes will be released Nov. 13 on Paramount Plus.

Next up is “Yellowstone” prequel “1923,” which is currently in preproduction in Butte, Montana. The all-star cast will hit screens in December, tentatively, so long as nothing goes wrong on production this summer and fall.

“1883: The Bass Reeves Story,” is the first “1883” spin-off, which will feature David Oleyowo as the title lead, Screen Rant reported. Reeves was the first black U.S. Deputy Marshall in the United States, and was renowned for his height, his skills and his relationship with both his white counterparts and the Native American Indian populations throughout the land, the outlet noted. No official release date has been set, but the mini-series is expected in 2023.

“6666” or “Four Sixes” is officially happening, Screen Rant reported. The actual production and release dates of what is sure to be an epic Texan spin-off from “Yellowstone” is completely unknown at this point, but it is absolutely on the horizon, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Timeline And Location For Next ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Revealed)

Four Sixes is a real ranch near Lubbock, Texas, and was part of the late Anne Marion’s estate, according to Fort Worth Report. While it was featured in season four of “Yellowstone,” Four Sixes was subsequently purchased for just under $200 million by a group led by Sheridan, Taste of Country reported.

The 143,000-acre property takes up an entire county and has been a working ranch for more than 150 years, the outlet continued. Details on the plot of the “6666” series remain shrouded, but Screen Rant reported that it will focus on the history of the land and ranch.

Sticking with the theme of tough men in difficult situations, Sheridan’s next adventure is joined by Billy Bob Thornton, Screen Rant reported. “Land Man,” will begin production in 2023, and tell the stories of a crisis manager [Thornton] for a major oil company as he weaves through the lives of roughnecks and billionaires, the outlet reported.

Finally, we have “Lioness,” starring Zoe Saldana and Laysla De Oliveira. Reports suggest the plot involves a marine recruited by the CIA to infiltrate and destroy a terror cell, the outlet noted. It probably won’t be released until the latter half of 2023 or 2024, Screen Rant reported.