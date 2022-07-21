Jena Sims Sizzles In A Metallic Wrap Swimsuit

Jena Sims shared snaps of her tropical vacation Wednesday with her husband, professional golfer Brooks Koepka, and her jaw-dropping swimwear made a huge impression on fans.

Metallic colors have taken the 2022 spring/summer season by storm, and Sims is sporting one of the most dramatic looks that have surfaced so far. The actress best known for her role in “Sharknado” put her fit physique on full display with a gold metallic swimsuit wrap that looked like a fashion staple snatched right from the runway.

The skin-tight swimwear wrapped over Sims’ right shoulder and across her left breast before winding around her back. The shimmery fabric made an appearance once again when it crossed halfway over her right breast before wrapping around her torso. The swimsuit tied around her hip with a very, very tiny, thin string.

She captioned her barely-there outfit with a simple, light-hearted message: “From instagram fiancé to instagram husband 🥇.”

Sims accessorized her sizzling summer style with stacked bracelets, and she left her hair down and free-flowing, giving the photographs an airy, breezy feel. (RELATED: 68-Year-Old Christie Brinkley Shows She’s Still Got It On The Front Page Of A Magazine)

Another photo in the gallery featured Sims and Koepka sharing a smooch on a boat with a gorgeous natural landscape in the background.

Sims also posted a beautiful spread of food set for a romantic meal for two. Small boats docked nearby, and the area appeared to offer a serene setting for the couple to enjoy.