White House Gives Update On Biden’s Health As President Deals With COVID Infection

White House physician Kevin C. O’Connor says President Joe Biden’s “symptoms have improved” following his COVID-19 diagnosis Thursday.

“President Biden completed his first full day of PAXLOVID last night,” the statement said. “He did mount a temperature yesterday evening to 99.4 degrees Fahrenheit, which responded favorably to acetaminophen (TYLENOL).” (RELATED: White House Posts Blatant Disinformation About Biden And COVID-19)

O’Connor’s statement noted that the president is fully vaccinated, and has received two booster shots. The White House physician said he anticipates Biden “will respond favorably [to treatment], as most maximally protected patients do.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday the president had tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing mild symptoms.

“This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19,” Jean-Pierre said. “He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms. He has begun taking Paxlovid.”

Biden will continue to isolate himself as he works until testing negative.

“Out of an abundance of transparency, the White House will provide a daily update on the president’s status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation,” a statement said.