Canadian Pastor Who Was Arrested And Jailed For Defying COVID Just Won A Huge Legal Victory

Canadian pastor Artur Pawlowski won his appeals case against the Alberta Health Services (AHS) for being fined, arrested, and jailed during Canada’s Covid-19 lockdown.

The Alberta Court of Appeal granted Artur Pawlowski and his brother, Dawid Pawlowski, appeals, striking down the contempt and sanction orders against the brothers and requiring the AHS to refund the fines paid by the brothers, Rebel News reported Friday.

“The chambers judge awarded costs to AHS payable by the Pawlowskis jointly in the amount of $15,733.50,” the Canadian Court’s decision stated. “That costs award is set aside and the Pawlowskis are awarded their costs payable by AHS in the proceedings below and in this Court calculated on the same basis.”

2. Kenney — and his disgraceful justice & health ministers — spent millions of dollars hounding Pastor Artur and his brother Dawid. Kenney set the precedent for Justin Trudeau’s political persecution of Tamara Lich. Today the Court of Appeal ruled it was an illegal vendetta. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 22, 2022

Artur Pawlowski, the pastor of Street Church in Canada, and his brother launched the appeal against the contempt and sanction injunction ordered in May 2021 by Canadian Justice Adam Germain. (RELATED: Major Internet Outage In Canada Leaves Thousands Without Ability To Call 911)

These orders prevented the brothers from leaving the Alberta province except for medical reasons or family emergencies. They required them to cite a government-approved disclaimer before being allowed to proclaim their personal views in public.

4. Remember this shocking, SWAT-team take down of Pastor Artur and his brother Dawid, like they were drug kingpins? Illegal. The @CalgaryPolice are an international disgrace. If their chief had any moral fiber, he’d resign. pic.twitter.com/RZ913cQns3 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 22, 2022

Artur Pawlowski was arrested in February for participating in an anti-Covid vaccine mandate protest near the Coutts border in Alberta, Canada. He was released on house arrest in March after spending 51 days in jail, reported Fox News.

Pawlowski told Fox News in April that he suffered abuse from officials while in the Canadian prison.

“They were punishing the entire prison because of me. And then they paraded me in front of the inmates, saying, ‘That’s the guy. You’re being punished because of him. So if you have a chance to do something, that’s the villain, that’s the guy,'” Pawlowski told the outlet. “I think that was the scariest time’.”