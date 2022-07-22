I Was Never Interested In ‘Dungeons & Dragons,’ Until This Chris Pine Movie Trailer Holy Heck

The trailer for “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” just dropped, and my goodness does it look fantastic.

Step aside “Game of Thrones” and “Lords of The Rings,” we have a new fantasy coming to our screens, and it looks equal parts exciting, funny, and adrenaline-inducing. The trailer for the newly envisioned “Dungeons & Dragons” has three of my favorite Cs: Comedy, Crime, and Chris Pine.

The biggest problem with most of what’s come out of the fantasy genre in recent years is how seriously these shows and films take themselves. With medieval vibes galore, “D&D” looks like an even balance of action and escapism, and an all-star cast to boot! (RELATED: There’s No Way You Can Watch This Trailer Without Sending Your Pulse Through The Roof)

Pine is flanked by Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis, and the true King of Great Britain, Hugh Grant. Apparently, the film isn’t quite done shooting, so we can expect the full thing to be released in March 2023, Variety noted.

I remember kids in my high school (which we start at age 11 in the UK, by the way) playing Dungeons And Dragons, but I never really understood the appeal of the game. Actually, I think I just didn’t understand the game. I’ve always been more of a chess or Rummikub gal, but now I feel like I missed out on a cultural phenomenon.

I do remember the 2000 version of “Dungeons & Dragons,” however. I got the movie free from a friend, I think. I remember watching it a lot, but I couldn’t tell you a damn thing about it. I doubt I’ll be saying the same about this next one.