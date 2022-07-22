Maryland School’s Guidelines Claim Kids Have A ‘Right’ To Keep In-School Gender Identities Private

A Maryland public school district asserts kids have the “right” to keep their in-school gender identities private from parents, according to Montgomery County Public School’s “Guidelines for Student” Gender Identity.

The guidelines vow to “respect the right of students to keep their gender identity or transgender status private and confidential,” including parents who do not affirm the child’s perceived gender identity. When building a “Gender Support Plan,” educators are told to work with the student’s family only “if the family is supportive of the student” and their perceived identity, according to the district’s guidance.

Educators are told not to contact a student’s parent or guardian until they speak with the student to “ascertain the level of support the student either receives or anticipates receiving from home.”

“In some cases, transgender and gender nonconforming students may not openly express their gender identity at home because of safety concerns or lack of acceptance,” the guidance states.

“All students have a right to privacy,” the guidelines continue. “This includes the right to keep private one’s transgender status or gender nonconforming presentation at school.”

Staff members are required to call transgender students by their “identified name and/or pronouns” and to “the extent possible … school personnel will make efforts to maintain the confidentiality of the student’s transgender status.”

The guidelines specifically tell educators that unless a parent affirms a student’s new identity to continue to use the student’s legal name and pronouns when talking with parents. (RELATED: New Maryland School Board Policy Could Prioritize Race In Decision Making, Community Engagement)

“Unless the student or parent/guardian has specified otherwise, when contacting the parent/guardian of a transgender students, MCPS school staff members should use the student’s legal name and pronoun that corresponds to the student’s sex assigned at birth,” the guidance reads.

Montgomery County Public School’s guidelines also state that students should be allowed access to locker rooms and restrooms “in alignment with their consistently asserted gender identity.” The guidance states that any student who feels uncomfortable sharing space with transgender peers should be sent to counseling.

“Some students may feel uncomfortable with a transgender student using the same sex-specific facility. This discomfort is not a reason to deny access to the transgender student. School administrators and counseling staff members should work with students to address their discomfort to foster understanding of gender identity and to create a school culture that respects and values all students,” the guidance reads.

The district claims that to ensure “competitive fairness, the integrity of women’s sports, and equal opportunities” biological males should be allowed to compete against biological females.

Montgomery County Public Schools did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.