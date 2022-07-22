Area Man Shocked To Have Contracted Monkeypox After 20-Man Birthday Orgy

A pornographic actor took to Twitter on Thursday to explain how he contracted the monkeypox virus after dozens of sexual encounters in a span of just days.

Anonymous user “BabeRogersxxx” wrote a thread in which he described not being concerned about monkeypox in his area before developing serious symptoms after he slept with numerous men in a short time frame, including a 20-day “birthday orgy” for a friend. The overwhelming majority of cases in the ongoing monkeypox outbreak have been among gay men, but activists are warning not to stigmatize certain communities for being more susceptible to the virus.

Hi so I have monkeypox. Not fishing for any sort of sympathy, but since I’m already know for being pretty unabashed on the internet, I figured I’d give an honest account of how I got it and how my symptoms manifested to hopefully educate anyone curious. So strap in (🧵) — BabethePigBoi (@BabeRogersxxx) July 22, 2022

“Hi so I have monkeypox. Not fishing for any sort of sympathy, but since I’m already know for being pretty unabashed on the internet, I figured I’d give an honest account of how I got it and how my symptoms manifested to hopefully educate anyone curious,” he began the thread. “I finally got back into the swing of things and attended a friends birthday orgy Saturday the 9th.”

He said he had not been concerned about monkeypox due to there only being two confirmed cases in his county. Then, at the birthday orgy, he claims to have come into sexual contact with 15-20 different men, after which he proceeded to attend another orgy less than a week later, despite being “pretty nervous” about monkeypox.

The user went on to describe his symptoms, which included feeling bumps on his skin, feeling cold despite being hot to the touch and being unable to stand up without becoming disoriented. (RELATED: Media Alarmists Are Desperate To Turn Monkeypox Into The Next COVID)

“Tracing it back it’s pretty clear I had my exposure at the Thursday orgy with all the out-of-towners,” he tweeted. “My 2 cents: it’s reductive to tell gay people to not have sex, it didn’t work in the early days of AIDS and clearly it’s not working now.”

Health officials have advised high-risk individuals, which includes gay men, to get vaccinated against the virus, but vaccines are in short supply in the United States. So far, there have been 2,593 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the United States and no deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).