‘The American People Need To Know’: Fox News Panel Slams White House for ‘Hostile’ Reactions To Biden Health Questions

Panelists on Fox News Channel’s “Outnumbered” lambasted the White House Friday over “hostile” responses to questions about President Joe Biden’s health by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

“What struck me there, too, is how angry she gets when people ask questions,” Tomi Lahren said. “They are so hostile and these are not questions that are political in nature. These are just questions the American people need to know. Listen, the president if something happened to him, if he is unwell and he can’t operate the country, who is going to step in? Where did they get it from. He was shaking hands with people when they did the speech the other day.” (RELATED: White House Gives Update On Biden’s Health As President Deals With COVID Infection)

“We kind of need to know these things, especially when they’ve made such an issue of COVID being such a problem and created so much hysteria about COVID. Well, now people are going to have questions and you are going to have to answer those questions.”

WATCH:

President Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, saying he displayed mild symptoms, the White House announced in a press release. White House physician Kevin O’Connor noted that two of Biden’s medications, Eliquis and Crestor, were being discontinued while Biden received Paxlovid.

Biden had two operations to address brain aneurysms in 1988, Vanity Fair reported. He also suffered a pulmonary embolism in 1988, according to The Washington Post.

“This actually, there is a legitimate medical reason why we have a lot of questions right now,” co-host Harris Faulkner said, noting the discontinuation of the blood thinners. “This has killed a million people in our country. I don’t think it’s beyond the pale to say that a nearly 80-year-old man, and we had Dr. Siegel say it and we’ve had other doctors say it on the program and on the network. He is even double boosted even no matter what, he is still almost 80 with a heart condition. So, it changes things. Dr. Siegel mentioned last hour he’s not on blood thinners because you can’t take Paxlovid on blood thinners. So we are messing with the medicine already working. These are legitimate questions.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.