Former Dem Party Chair Pours Cold Water On A Biden 2024 Run

Former Washington, D.C., Democratic Party Chairman Scott Bolden said he doesn’t see President Joe Biden running in 2024 given his dismal approval ratings while speaking Friday on Fox Business.

Host Neil Cavuto noted how a majority of Democrats seem to want Biden to sit the 2024 race out, noting a list of possible contenders.

Bolden said given the approval ratings Biden has faced in recent months, he doesn’t believe Biden will launch a bid for re-election.

“I don’t see Joe Biden running, especially if those, those poll numbers don’t change, or even Democrats and black voters not wanting him to run, but more importantly, even Democrats being dissatisfied with his performance, whether it’s perception, or whether it’s reality,” Bolden said. “My mother used to say perception is reality and rumor is the precursor to the truth. S we will figure that out on political terms. And Biden’s got some challenges heading into 2024.”

WATCH:

Biden’s approval rating sunk to a new low with a Quinnipiac poll released Wednesday that found the president’s approval rating sits at 31%. Ninety-four percent of Republicans disapprove of Biden’s job while 67% of independents disapprove. Just 18% of Democrats disapprove of Biden’s handling.

The poll was conducted between July 14 and 18 amongst 1,523 adults with a +/- 2.7 percentage points margin of error. (RELATED: ‘The Pain Is More Intense’: CNN’s Van Jones Says Things Are ‘Worse’ For Black Voters Under Biden)

Americans are highly disappointed with Biden’s handling of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the economy, gun violence and foreign policy. Sixty-six percent of those polled disapprove of Biden’s handling of the economy, the highest disapproval rating for any category polled.

Biden’s approval rating has continually slipped, with a June Quinnipiac poll giving Biden a 33% approval rating.

Hispanics were least likely to approve of Biden, the poll found. Nineteen percent of Hispanic respondents approved of Biden’s handling of the economy, 23% approved of his foreign policy, 45% approved of his coronavirus response and 22% approved of his handling of gun violence, the poll found. Hispanic respondents preferred former President Donald Trump to Biden, the poll found.