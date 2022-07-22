Hunter Biden Hasn’t Been Charged For Same Crimes Others Are Facing Up To 10 Years For

Hunter Biden appears to have violated the same firearm crimes that have sentenced several individuals to years in prison.

There is evidence that Biden may have violated two crimes under 18 U.S. Code § 922, a law prohibiting an individual from making a “false or fictitious oral or written statement” or for an “unlawful user of or addicted to any controlled substance” to retrieve a firearm, according to the Legal Information Institute.

A 2021 Politico report said in 2018, Biden responded “no” to a question on the transaction record that asked “Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance?” Delaware police also found a firearm thrown in the garbage by President Joe Biden’s daughter-in-law, Hallie.

Five years earlier, Biden tested positive for cocaine, resulting in his discharge from the Navy Reserve in February 2014, Politico initially reported.

Secret Service agents entered the gun store where the gun had been purchased and asked the owner, Ron Palmieri, for paperwork on the gun, but refused to hand it over suspecting a cover-up, according to the Politico report. Palmieri eventually handed the documents over to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Biden wrote in his memoir he was “smoking crack every 15 minutes” at the time he purchased the firearm, the National Review reported. There are photographs of a naked Biden holding the gun with drug paraphernalia.

Several individuals have been convicted for committing the same unlawful violation as Biden, while the president’s son has faced no charges. (RELATED: REPORT: DOJ Mulling Charges For Hunter Biden)

The Department of Justice (DOJ) reported that 26-year-old Paul Lachapelle appeared in federal court on May 13, 2022, for possessing a firearm while using an unlawful controlled substance. Police found that the suspect allegedly threw a .22 caliber revolver in a grassy area while he was addicted to a controlled substance. He could face up to 10 years in prison.

In Boston, five men were indicted for firearm and drug offenses, the DOJ reported. Dumari Scarlett-Dixon, 21, was indicted on one count of unlawful use of a controlled substance while obtaining a firearm and ammunition. Dane Mitchell, 31, was indicted on one count of the same crime. Lawrence Alexander, 24, was indicted for being in possession of a firearm “in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense,” the release said. The suspects could also face up to 10 years in prison.

In South Dakota, 38-year-old Justin Eagle Pipe faces up to the same length of time in prison for committing these crimes, according to a report by the DOJ.

Twenty-four year old Isca Johnson of Tennessee was sentenced to 21 months in prison in 2021 after police found a gun and marijuana in his home, the National Review reported.

Harold Salway Jr., 22, faces up to life in prison for charges of same crime, plus being charged with “Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance and “Use of a Firearm During and in Relation to a Drug Trafficking Crime.” There is no evidence he used the firearm, but only possessed it.

President Joe Biden has been a large proponent of gun control legislation and banning so-called “ghost guns.” He has repeatedly said the Second Amendment is “not absolute” and called for “common sense gun reforms.”

“As a nation, we must all be there for them. Everyone. And we must ask when in God’s name will we do what needs to be done to if not completely stop, fundamentally change the amount of the carnage that goes on in this country,” he said.

There has been continuing suspicion about the president’s son abandoning a laptop in a Delaware repair shop containing a cache of files and emails on his overseas business dealings with Ukrainian-based oil company, Burisma, and Chinese energy company, CEFC China Energy.