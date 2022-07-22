Tesla Is Losing The Race To Perfect Self-Driving Cars To China

One of Tesla’s prime competitors in China, Baidu, unveiled its newest robotaxi design Thursday and plans to begin expanding its driverless taxi services in 2023, a year ahead of Tesla’s plans to do the same, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Baidu’s vehicle, the Apollo RT6, will be priced at $37,000, a significant decrease from the $71,000 that Baidu’s 2021 version of the car cost, according to the WSJ. The significantly lower cost barrier and plans for mass production come as global auto manufacturers race to gobble up market share in what is likely to be a very lucrative autonomous vehicle industry, the WSJ added.

Baidu claims that the 2022 Apollo RT6 has the road skills of a driver with 20 years’ experience, and while Chinese laws still require the presence of a safety driver, the vehicle’s steering wheel is detachable, and could ultimately be replaced with more seating, vending machines, work desks or gaming consoles, the BBC reported.

Fully autonomous. All-electric. Production-ready. This is the Apollo #RT6 – Baidu’s next-gen autonomous vehicle, unveiled at #BaiduWorld2022. With a unit cost of just $37k, the RT6 is bringing the world one step closer to a driverless future. Read more 👉 https://t.co/PLzVH7b9Ds pic.twitter.com/vPvq6WgVpC — Baidu Inc. (@Baidu_Inc) July 21, 2022

“This massive cost reduction will enable us to deploy tens of thousands of AVs [autonomous vehicles] across China. We are moving towards a future where taking a robotaxi will be half the cost of taking a taxi today,” Robin Li, co-founder and CEO of Baidu, said in a press release. Baidu already has a small fleet of robotaxis running in 10 Chinese cities, but plans to start massive expansions of their services in 2023, ultimately seeking to have over 100,000 Apollo RT6 models on the road, according to the BBC. (RELATED: Twitter Scores Win In First Hearing Against Musk) “Our overseas robotaxi expansion is still under planning [sic],” a Baidu spokesperson told the Daily Caller News Foundation, adding that the company tests driverless vehicles in California for research and development purposes. Tesla hopes to launch its own robotaxi model sometime next year and start mass production in 2024, according to the WSJ. Tesla did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.