‘This Is Insane’: Tucker, Loesch Sound Off On NBC Promoting Sterilization

Fox News host Tucker Carlson and talk-radio host Dana Loesch lambasted a report by NBC covering women who chose permanent sterilization in the wake of the Dobbs decision on Fox News Thursday evening.

“After watching that video clip, I actually don’t know if I disagree with those women choosing a procedure for themselves,” Loesch said. “If they think that they would rather sterilize themselves than be responsible for choosing choice before they conceive, then maybe they should get sterilized. Then Republicans will go out and have more babies, how about that?” (RELATED: Dem Rep Censors Iconic Photo Of Baby Eligible For Abortion Under Dems’ Pro-Choice Bill)

“This is insane,” Loesch said. “This is also, Tucker, the logic of people who think that somehow by delivering the power back to the people through the action of the states is a denial of right and/or due process or exercise of rights so the logic doesn’t make any sense to me.”

WATCH:

Three Austin, Texas, women discussed why they were seeking permanent sterilization in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade, according to NBC.

“I’ve always known I didn’t want children,” Megan Solan told NBC. “And I didn’t want to be in a position where I didn’t want children and would lack access to contraception as well.”

Carlson and Loesch criticized the tone of NBC’s report.

“It’s like NBC showing up at Jonestown,” Carlson said, drawing a comparison to the infamous mass suicide by followers of cult leader Jim Jones, and saying that critics of the Dobbs decision “move from defending abortion to attacking fertility.”

“We saw Elizabeth Warren and Gretchen Whitmer begin attacking crisis pregnancy centers,” Carlson noted. “Like, what did they do wrong, helping women in need?”

Dozens of crisis pregnancy centers and pro-life groups were attacked or vandalized in the wake of the leak of a draft opinion of the eventual Dobbs ruling.

Loesch accused mainstream media of “isolating women” through reports like NBC’s.

“They are isolating women in the act and the responsibility of co-creating life and allowing progressive men, that’s usually who champions this, they are allowing them to sort of get themselves off the financial hook,” Loesch said. “It’s a bizarre put-down to women, and of course, NBC’s promoting it.”

NBC News did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

